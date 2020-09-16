South Africa: Hawks Raid Durban Properties in R700 Million Corruption Probe

15 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Desiree Erasmus

Those implicated in the corruption are eThekwini water and sanitation employees and service providers who were working on a project that included providing running water and waterborne sewerage to informal settlements, rural areas and transit camps.

The Hawks' anti-corruption task team and other agencies on Tuesday raided 15 properties in Durban, seizing documents and electronic equipment connected to a probe into corruption in eThekwini's Water and Sanitation Department that involves a project dating back to 2008.

A similar raid took place in July, relating to the same investigation.

At that time, the estimated value of the alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering stood at R200-million, but has since ballooned to R700-million, according to Hawks' spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

The search and seizure operation was conducted by units from the Hawks' Digital Forensic Laboratory, Priority Crime Specialised Investigation, SAPS Crime Scene Management and the National Intervention Unit.

Those implicated in the corruption are eThekwini water and sanitation employees and service providers who were working on a project that included providing running water and waterborne sewerage systems to pre-identified informal settlements, rural areas and transit camps.

According to publicly available documents, each ablution block constructed was expected to cater to the needs...

