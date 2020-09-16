South Africa: Western Cape Legislature's Retirement Age Puzzle

analysis

Was the contract extension of the Western Cape Education Department's top official irregular - he will be 69 when his contract expires? Not even a committee meeting could address the legalities.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde insists the contract of the Western Cape Education Department's Head of Department (HoD), Brian Schreuder, was not extended irregularly. Appearing before the Western Cape legislature on Tuesday 15 September, there was no clarity on Schreuder's appointment - just a resolution to get a legal opinion on the matter.

The meeting was called by the provincial legislature's Standing Committee on Education, to explain the update on Schreuder's contract extension. The HoD was 65 when his contract was extended in 2017 for two more years. In 2018, his contract was extended for another two years, which would make him 69 in 2021 when the second extension is scheduled to expire.

The matter came before the committee after a report by the Public Service Commission in August 2020 deemed Schreuder's contract extension irregular as it should have been approved by Parliament. Instead of going through Parliament, the provincial legislature had extended it in June 2018, months before the expiry date of April 2019.

From the start, Winde...