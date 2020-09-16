South Africa: Weakening of SA's Endangered Political Middle Will Fuel Extreme Ideologies

16 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

If moderates stop voting, the voices of those who do vote on the fringes of the ideological spectrum will grow dangerously louder.

Last week saw the EFF holding sometimes violent protests against the racist advert published by Clicks. At the same time, the DA said it was now going to pursue a policy of what it calls "non-racialism", which means it will not support race-based affirmative action or black economic empowerment.

Throughout these developments, it appeared that the "middle ground" of our politics had fallen almost silent. This may be an important moment in a longer-term trend, suggesting that the middle of our politics is weakening. Considering our racialised inequality, this is an important dynamic that could lead to more turmoil in the future.

It was a week dominated by the EFF's violent protests against Clicks, after it published a racist advert, created by Unilever SA for its TRESemmé brand, caught the public imagination. This was part of a longer-term strategy of being seen as the only organisation able to stand up to racism.

It appears that the EFF believes there is significant support to be found in being seen as leading the fight against racism, and in protecting black...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.