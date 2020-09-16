South Africa: Weakening of SA's Endangered Political Middle Will Fuel Extreme Ideologies

analysis

If moderates stop voting, the voices of those who do vote on the fringes of the ideological spectrum will grow dangerously louder.

Last week saw the EFF holding sometimes violent protests against the racist advert published by Clicks. At the same time, the DA said it was now going to pursue a policy of what it calls "non-racialism", which means it will not support race-based affirmative action or black economic empowerment.

Throughout these developments, it appeared that the "middle ground" of our politics had fallen almost silent. This may be an important moment in a longer-term trend, suggesting that the middle of our politics is weakening. Considering our racialised inequality, this is an important dynamic that could lead to more turmoil in the future.

It was a week dominated by the EFF's violent protests against Clicks, after it published a racist advert, created by Unilever SA for its TRESemmé brand, caught the public imagination. This was part of a longer-term strategy of being seen as the only organisation able to stand up to racism.

It appears that the EFF believes there is significant support to be found in being seen as leading the fight against racism, and in protecting black...