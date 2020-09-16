South Africa: Mbalula Unveils New Plan to Revive SA's Derailed Train Network

16 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa has employed 3,100 new security personnel since August to help address the vandalism and cable theft on rail networks across the country. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula described an 'intelligence-driven' plan, as he revealed that some of the theft came from Prasa employees themselves.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula officially launched the security plan for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) on Wednesday, but while there was much fanfare, details were scant on the actual security plans for railways that have been stripped bare due to sustained vandalism and cable theft.

Speaking in Johannesburg, Mbalula said there would be "no mercy for criminals who think they can vandalise without impunity" as Prasa's new security plan featured interdepartmental efforts to address cable theft and vandalism of the railway network. Mbalula announced this plan would be a collaboration between the departments of Transport, Police and the National Prosecuting Authority within the Justice department. "We will throw the book at them (criminals) and ensure that they are charged with economic sabotage and rot in jail for many years," said Mbalula in the presence of officials from Prasa, the Department of Transport and union leaders.

