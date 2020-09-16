South Africa: Gauteng PEC to Decide the Fate of Health MEC Bandile Masuku Over the Weekend

16 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

The party is very aware of the local government elections on the horizon in 2021, and with the electorate of Gauteng particularly fickle about corruption scandals, this is a worry. In 2016 the party lost both the Johannesburg and Tshwane metros, and barely held on to Ekurhuleni. The ANC is set to embark on a process of deciding on its candidates for these elections soon.

The ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) in Gauteng will this weekend meet to decide the fate of Health MEC Bandile Masuku and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko after they were embroiled in a personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement scandal. Masuku's fate is closely tied to that of Premier David Makhura, who also leads the ANC in the province and who is in President Cyril Ramaphosa's corner in the party -- and ironically it is Ramaphosa's lobby that has pushed the anti-corruption line the strongest.

Following the reported conclusions of its investigation, there has been no official word on the recommendations of the provincial integrity commission, headed by Trevor Fowler, on their fate. News24 reported provincial ANC sources as saying that the committee found that Masuku failed to adhere to the standards that the ANC demands of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

