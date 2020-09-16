Namibia: No Arrest in NDF Firm Fraud Case Baffles PG

Prosecutor general Martha Imalwa says she does not understand why a former finance manager accused of fraud at a military-owned company has not yet been arrested.

The Namibian reported last week that former August 26 Textile and Garment Factory finance manager Paulus Moshana and his wife, Ester Ndinelago Shimwandi, are alleged to have defrauded the company of up to N$14 million.

Imalwa told The Namibian on Friday she could not understand why the police have not arrested Moshana, as he is accused of serious crimes.

"I also have the same question as you. I don't understand why he has not been arrested. Find out from the commissioner responsible for commercial investigations," Imalwa said.

Namibian Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga and commercial investigations head commissioner Moritz Norres Naruseb did not respond to questions sent to them last week.

There appears to be secracy around Moshana's case, which is part of alleged wrongdoing at the August 26 Group of Companies from which as much as N$100 million in taxpayers' money is claimed to have been misappropriated.

Moshana and his wife are accused of having spent N$14 million obtained through defrauding August 26 Textile and Garment Factory on houses and luxury vehicles.

The record of a Prevention of Organised Crime Act case in which the prosecutor general obtained a property preservation order over assets registered in the names of Moshana and Shimwandi was initially blocked off from the public and the media on the High Court's eJustice record system, but had been opened for public access by yesterday.

Office of the Judiciary spokesperson Ockert Jansen said in a statement last week the eJustice system was configured to automatically mark Prevention of Organised Crime Act property preservation cases as "in camera", and that it required action from a judge to open access to case records after such matters had been heard. "That is not always possible as judges may forget due to their workload," Jansen said.

He added that the judiciary and the developers of the eJustice system were working on changing that setup.

The prosecutor general and a police officer who investigated the alleged fraud at August 26 Textile and Garment Factory claim in documents filed at the High Court that Moshana sold properties and attempted to hide some of the properties he had bought with the alleged illicit money.