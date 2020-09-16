Namibia: Boois Family Wants Heroes Acre Burial for Former Coach

The family of former Brave Warriors football coach Seth Boois, who died late last week, has asked president Hage Geingob to accord him hero status and have him buried at Heroes Acre in Windhoek.

Boois (60) died in the Mediclinic private hospital in Windhoek on 10 September.

In a letter written by a daughter of Boois, lawyer Beatrix Boois of BB Boois Attorneys, to Geingob, his widow, Yvonne Boois, says the reasons for the family's request is that Boois made a significant contribution to the Namibian sport fraternity, particularly to the local football scene. The late football stalwart also authored books.

"He has further contributed to the cultural and literary development and documentation of Namibian history through his books. Having dedicated the majority of his livelihood to the development of football players, the game of football in Namibia and literary contributions, we are instructed to humbly seek the indulgence of your esteemed office in affording the late Mr Seth Boois hero status, and to bury him at Heroes Acre," the letter reads.

Boois was a former coach of the Namibian national football team, the Brave Warriors, and later served as technical director of the Namibia Football Association.