Namibia: Boois Family Wants Heroes Acre Burial for Former Coach

16 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

The family of former Brave Warriors football coach Seth Boois, who died late last week, has asked president Hage Geingob to accord him hero status and have him buried at Heroes Acre in Windhoek.

Boois (60) died in the Mediclinic private hospital in Windhoek on 10 September.

In a letter written by a daughter of Boois, lawyer Beatrix Boois of BB Boois Attorneys, to Geingob, his widow, Yvonne Boois, says the reasons for the family's request is that Boois made a significant contribution to the Namibian sport fraternity, particularly to the local football scene. The late football stalwart also authored books.

"He has further contributed to the cultural and literary development and documentation of Namibian history through his books. Having dedicated the majority of his livelihood to the development of football players, the game of football in Namibia and literary contributions, we are instructed to humbly seek the indulgence of your esteemed office in affording the late Mr Seth Boois hero status, and to bury him at Heroes Acre," the letter reads.

Boois was a former coach of the Namibian national football team, the Brave Warriors, and later served as technical director of the Namibia Football Association.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.