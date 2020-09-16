Namibia: Noa Defends Chasing Driving Licence Case

ANTI-CORRUPTION Commission director general Paulus Noa has defended the decision to arrest Namibia Wildlife Resort marketing manager Esther Ndilula for allegedly lying about her driving licence.

The ACC arrested Ndilula for allegedly misleading officials about her driving licence which was confiscated as part of a corruption investigation.

She is out of custody on bail but her arrest has attracted public attention. To some people, the ACC focuses on petty crimes while white collar crimes are thriving. Others, however, supported the arrest saying Ndilula was already facing an investigation into her fraudulently buying a licence.

Noa said people are entitled to their opinion but ACC deals with all crimes whether petty or high profile.

"Let them try to do corrupt activities then we are presented with evidence. We will arrest them. Let them try it," he said.

Ndilula was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission for allegedly making a false police declaration that she had lost her driver's licence. She told The Namibian after her release on bail on Monday evening that she had been using a duplicate from her original driving licence which the Anti-Corruption Commission confiscated in 2014.

According to her, her original licence is being used as an exhibit in her ongoing court case pertaining the way she acquired her licence. She further claimed that her duplicate licence got lost last year and when she went to ACC to inform them that she had renewed her licence, the ACC charged her with fraud.

"Since my licence was expiring, I went to renew it, by swearing under oath that I had lost my licence. I informed the ACC that I had renewed my licence. The ACC decided to charge me with fraud," she said.

According to the ACC, Ndilula presented the "false" declaration to Natis and claimed that she had lost her licence when she knew that it was suspected to have been fraudulently obtained. She also said that she was not arrested but she was rather charged with fraud.

ACC spokesperson Josephina Nghituwamata said in a media statement that Ndilula was granted bail of N$20 000 while her case has been postponed to 11 March next year.

This is not the first time Ndilula's name has surfaced in the media. In 2014, she was suspended following an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission about her having allegedly misled the company about her qualifications. The Namibian reported at the time that the ACC investigation centred on Ndilula's appointment as a manager in February of that year.

The ACC became suspicious when Ndilula was chosen ahead of her seniors who met the minimum qualifications and who also had the required academic qualifications.

Ndilula's lawyer, Sisa Namandje, confirmed in 2014 that the ACC had interviewed Ndilula over her appointment. He said that she was studying towards a qualification.

"It is not corruption for an organisation to appoint someone based on experience and not what the advert said," Namandje was quoted as saying.