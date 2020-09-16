Namibia: Friends Come to the Rescue in Leopard Attack

A GOAT herder and his two friends sustained injuries during a battle with a leopard at #Goabeb near Usakos on Monday afternoon.

According to Erongo police detective chief inspector Daniel Gurirab, the 48-year-old Esegiel Titifo was tending to the goats in the field alone when he was viciously attacked by the leopard that tried to seize a goat.

"He was bitten on the left arm as he was wrestling and trying to rescue a goat from the Leopard's jaws. He managed to phone his friends, Frans //Garoëb (39) and Enrico !Goraseb (40)," said Gurirab

He added that the leopard also attacked the two men who went to rescue Titifo.

"!Goraseb sustained serious injuries on the head and the right arm while //Garoëb was bitten on the head and sustained an open wound, said Gurirab.

The three men were taken to the Usakos State Hospital and are said to be in a stable condition.

Officials from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism will attend to the incident today.