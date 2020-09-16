Namibia: Friends Come to the Rescue in Leopard Attack

16 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

A GOAT herder and his two friends sustained injuries during a battle with a leopard at #Goabeb near Usakos on Monday afternoon.

According to Erongo police detective chief inspector Daniel Gurirab, the 48-year-old Esegiel Titifo was tending to the goats in the field alone when he was viciously attacked by the leopard that tried to seize a goat.

"He was bitten on the left arm as he was wrestling and trying to rescue a goat from the Leopard's jaws. He managed to phone his friends, Frans //Garoëb (39) and Enrico !Goraseb (40)," said Gurirab

He added that the leopard also attacked the two men who went to rescue Titifo.

"!Goraseb sustained serious injuries on the head and the right arm while //Garoëb was bitten on the head and sustained an open wound, said Gurirab.

The three men were taken to the Usakos State Hospital and are said to be in a stable condition.

Officials from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism will attend to the incident today.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.