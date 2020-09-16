Zimbabwe: Mamombe Not Ill - State

16 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

The State has received video evidence from the investigating officer, which suggests that MDC-Alliance member, Joana Mamombe, is not suffering from anxiety disorder as she was captured on CCTV shopping in Harare's city centre on the day she is alleged to have been hospitalised.

Prosecutor Mr Michael Reza said this today before Harare magistrate, Mrs Bianca Makwande, when he intended to make an application to visit Borrowdale Halfway House in Harare, a medical facility where Mamombe is said to be admitted and have her examined by two Government doctors.

"The State wishes to make an application in terms of Section 26 of the Mental Health Act. Last night, I was advised by the investigating officer that they have come with evidence which seems to suggest she might not be suffering from the illness revealed in court.

"The evidence is on a CCTV footage and the investigating officer has downloaded the evidence on a flash disc. On the video, it shows that she was perfectly functioning and performing her normal duties and it was taken on September 4 when she was supposed to be at hospital. She was shopping," said Mr Reza.

Mamombe's lawyer Mr Jeremiah Bamu, who was standing in for Mr Alec Muchadehama, told court that she could physically walk to court but she cannot comprehend the trial proceedings.

Mrs Makwande turned down the State's application to visit the health centre saying it was not procedural.

The court ruled that Mamombe be taken to court, then the State proceeds with its application in terms of the Mental Health Act, done in her presence.

Mamombe is expected to be taken from the health centre where she is admitted and appear in court this afternoon.

