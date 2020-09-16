Zimbabwe: ED Mocks Opposition Over ANC Visit

16 September 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Wednesday told opposition members to forget meeting special envoys sent by other countries, particularly, those who come to meet government or Zanu PF leadership as they are exclusively his visitors.

This comes after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sent envoys led by Sydney Mufamadi a few weeks ago to meet with Mnangagwa over the the prevailing political situation in the country.

The Mufamadi delegation was followed by another from the African National Congress (ANC) which came and met Zanu PF leaders in Harare.

The ANC delegation led by Secretary General Ace Magashule announced that they had requests for meetings from opposition MDC Alliance and Transform Zimbabwe, US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols and Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum among other stakeholders.

Addressing party stalwarts in Harare during a politburo meeting, Mnangagwa said the meeting was between his party and the ANC, not the opposition.

"Such solidarities and exchanges must be strengthened across all the leagues of our parties. The truth must be told that presidential envoys remain presidential envoys, from one president to another.

"Party envoys remain party envoys, from one party to another. Those who dream otherwise, allow democracy to be," Mnangagwa said.

Last week, party Acting Spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa told the media that the ANC will not be allowed to meet the opposition as that would be tantamount to mediation, while denying that there was no crisis in the country but challenges.

The ANC leadership has since promised to come back in future to meet with the opposition parties and hear their side of the story following weeks of a tense political atmosphere which saw the arrests of opposition leaders and prominent journalist, Hopewell Chin'ono.

Last week, he told a ZANU-PF Provincial meeting that the emissaries were sent by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa specifically to him.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

