Namibia: Court Hears More About Gun Search

THE two American citizens being tried over the murder of a young man in Windhoek near the start of 2011 were trying to get hold of a firearm shortly before the killing, another witness has testified in their trial in the Windhoek High Court.

A former street child, Jerome Onesmus, has now become the fifth state witness to testify before judge Christie Liebenberg about efforts to obtain a firearm which American nationals Marcus Thomas and Kevan Townsend made in Windhoek during the last days of December 2010 and at the start of January 2011.

Another witness - self-confessed former drug dealer Natangwe Nafuka - also told the court last week that two men speaking English with an American accent contacted him by telephone at the start of January 2011 and tried to buy a handgun with ammunition from him.

That was only a few days before the 25-year-old Andre Heckmair was killed on 7 January 2011 when he was shot in the head in a quiet street in Klein Windhoek.

Thomas (35) and Townsend (34) are standing trial in connection with the killing. With the state alleging that they travelled from the United States to Namibia in late December 2010 to carry out a plan to murder Heckmair, they are denying guilt on all of the six charges on which they are being prosecuted - including counts of murder, importation of firearm parts into Namibia and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence.

Nafuka testified last week that he was making a living as a drug dealer and also illegally sold firearms at the start of 2011, when one of his customers contacted him and told him there were two Americans who were looking for a handgun and ammunition to buy. Nafuka said he told the caller he would see what he could do, and that a gun would cost the buyers N$2 500.

After that call he received several calls from the same phone number and also another number, with the two callers speaking English with an American accent and each time enquiring from him what progress he was making in getting a firearm for them to buy, he said. He also received some text messages from one of them, he added.

However, as he was busy with his more lucrative business of selling drugs, he was not really interested in a gun sale and did not provide the firearm the two men with American accents were trying to get hold of through him, Nafuka told the court.

Onesmus testified he was the person who put Thomas and Townsend in contact with Nafuka, after he met them in the vicinity of Maerua Mall in Windhoek - which was where Heckmair's parents owned a restaurant.

He said Townsend, who introduced himself as 'Cash', and Thomas, going by the name 'M', told him they were looking for a 9-millimetre calibre Glock firearm.

Defence lawyers Mbanga Siyomunji and Braam Cupido, representing Townsend and Thomas, respectively, have told Nafuka the two accused both deny having ever spoken to him.

Cupido has also told Onesmus that Thomas is denying that he asked Onesmus to help them get hold of a gun, or that he put them into contact with Nafuka.

The trial is scheduled to continue from 12 October.