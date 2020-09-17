South Africa: International Travel Makes a Return Under Alert Level 1

Bl1zz4rd-editor/Wikimedia Commons
Cape Town International Airport in 2019.
16 September 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa will reopen its international borders on 1 October 2020, under alert level 1 of lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement during a televised address to the nation on Wednesday evening.

While the country will move to alert level 1 of lockdown from midnight on Sunday 20 September 2020, international borders will only open up in October.

"We will be allowing travel into and out of South Africa for business, leisure and other travel with effect from 1 October 2020. This is subject to various containment and mitigation measures," announced the President.

For international travel, government will place restrictions for travel to and from certain countries that have high infection rates. A list of countries will be published based on the latest scientific data.

Travellers will only be able to use one of the land border posts that have remained operational during the lockdown or one of the three main airports; King Shaka, OR Tambo or Cape Town International Airport.

On arrival, travellers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result not older than 72 hours from time of departure.

Where a traveller has not done a COVID-19 test prior to departure, they will be required to remain in mandatory quarantine at their own cost.

All travellers will be screened on arrival and those presenting with symptoms will be required to remain in quarantine until a repeat COVID-19 test is conducted.

All travellers will be asked to install the COVID Alert South Africa mobile app.

"Countries that have used this type of app have been able to manage the Ccoronavirus pandemic quite effectively," said the President.

SA missions open for visa applications

In preparation for the re-opening of borders, South African missions abroad will open for visa applications and all long-term visas will be reinstated.

"The tourism sector is one of our greatest economic drivers. We are ready to open our doors again to the world, and invite travellers to enjoy our mountains, our beaches, our vibrant cities and our wildlife game parks in safety and confidence," said the President.

In the next few days, the updated regulations will be published and Ministers have been tasked with ironing out the details through briefings.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

More on This
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown
President Thanks Media as South African Covid-19 Death Rate Drops
Minister Urges Caution as Covid-19 Surge Slows in South Africa
Covid-19 a Long-Term Danger for South Africa?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.