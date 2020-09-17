Nigerian Govt to Capture Details of IDPs - Official

UNICEF
Women and children collect water in Mafa IDP camp, Borno state, north-east Nigeria.
16 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

The Nigerian government plans to capture the details of internally displaced persons (IDPs), the minister of communication and digital economy, Isa Pantami, has said.

He disclosed this in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Uwa Suleiman, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the ministry is developing the right policy environment to support enrolments for digital identity cards across the country.

It said the importance of a digital identity programme to the successful development of a digital economy cannot be overstated.

"Digital Identity plays a critical part in the development of a digital economy is also called the fabric of the digital economy," it said

He reminded Nigerians of the importance of digital Identity.

"We will start by capturing Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria and will also support the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and other stakeholders to ensure that we make the process of obtaining Digital IDs swift and secure," it said.

One of the key objectives of Pillar #6 (Soft Infrastructure) of National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS)is support for the accelerated implementation of a Digital Identity Programme.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa rightly noted that "Digital Identity and the digital economy are not only linked, but are also, reinforcing, as digital ID is the basis for digital economy platforms... Digital identification can be an important catalyst for various development initiatives in the continent, impacting on trade, governance, social protection, financial inclusion, domestic resource mobilization, as well as security and human rights."

Meanwhile, Mr Pantami announced that September 16 has been declared as the International Identity Day.

"Following the approval of the Federal Government under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, Nigeria also formally adopted 16.9 as the National Identity Day," it said.

It said this year's edition of the National Identity Day will take place virtually on the same date and will have the theme: Identity for Health, Sustainable Development and Growth.

As the world and Nigeria mark the International Identity Day and National Identity Day, respectively, Mr Pantami urged Nigerians to support the development of the digital economy by embracing the use of digital identity.

" The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is committed to ensuring that Nigeria derives the benefits of a functional digital ID system and calls on all stakeholders to support this process. Nigerians are encouraged to visit NIMC accredited centres soon for their Digital IDs," it concluded.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.