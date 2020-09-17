Nigeria: We're the Most Prosperous Black Nation in the World - Buhari Boasts

Premium Times
Nigerian flag.
16 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday said that Nigeria is the most prosperous black nation in the world.

Disclosing this while unveiling the theme and logo for the commemorative activities to celebrate 60 years of independence, Buhari said: "Today, we stand on the threshold of history as we formally begin a series of activities commemorating Nigeria's Diamond Anniversary.

"The task history has saddled me with today is to proclaim a theme that will keep us united, help us forge ahead and unveil a logo that will form the critical pillars which our 11-month modest commemorative activities would rest on.

"Celebrating sixty years of independence really calls for pomp, but the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced all nations in the world to think and act differently, has also foisted on us the imperative of a low-keyed celebration.

"Operating within the limitations placed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we created an internet challenge for Nigerians to make a choice from a set of four pre-selected logos that would appropriately define the theme.

"Of these four options, Nigerians from all walks of life participated in making a choice and I am happy to let you know that the logo I would be unveiling is a product of choice from the Nigerian people," President Buhari said.

Speaking further on the logo, the President declared:

"The selected option depicts our togetherness, a country of over 200 million people whose natural talent, grit and passion glitter like the precious DIAMOND we are.

"This, to me, is a special appreciation to our most precious asset - our people. Everywhere you go, Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in academia, business, innovation, music, movie, entertainment, fashion and culture.

"Furthermore, the neatly encrusted Diamond on the Nigerian Map symbolizes our age of treasure, the worth of the Nigerian people with our sparkle to the admiration of the world.

"In the same vein, the pear green and dark green colours should respectively remind us of our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as the abundant wealth inherent in our human capital and the richness of our land.

"All these properties make us unarguably the most prosperous black nation in the world and Africa's largest economy."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.