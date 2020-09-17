Nigeria Among Worst Countries to Start a Career

16 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Simon Echewofun Sunday

Nigeria, was among several countries that were ranked as worst for starting a career, according to the CEOWORLD Magazine.

In its latest 2020 ranking report, the statistics shows that Nigeria was joined by Uruguay, Libya, Syria and Yemen on the list of the worst countries to start a career.

The United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, United States and Japan have been ranked the best five countries to start a career globally by US-based CEOWORLD magazine.

Africa's largest economy occupied the 124th spot globally, falling behind to peers such as South Africa which ranked highest in Africa at 59th, followed by Egypt at 65th and Mauritius at the 66th spot.

The United Kingdom was the best country to begin a career globally, with Germany, Canada and the United States in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th spot respectively.

In May 2020, the Netherlands was the best country in the world for its citizens to live, while Germany and New Zealand placed second and third, respectively. Nigeria was among the backward countries on this.

The 2020 rankings on best place to live, placed Canada in fourth ahead of Sweden into fifth; while Norway ranked sixth, and Denmark seventh.

Among the top 10 best countries, for its citizens to live, the eighth, ninth, and tenth positions are held by Finland, Israel, and Switzerland.

In 2019, the United States was the world's most entrepreneurial country, while the United Kingdom and Israel placed second and third, respectively.

Nigeria occupied the 56th place among 100 countries, while Poland was fourth and Malaysia fifth; the United Arab Emirates ranked sixth and Sweden seventh.

Overall, among the top 10 most entrepreneurial countries, the eighth, ninth, and tenth positions are held by India, Germany, and Spain.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

