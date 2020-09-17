Nigeria: Fuel Crisis Looms, As Tankers Halt Lifting of Petrol Over Niger Ban

Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) on Wednesday ordered the immediate stoppage of distribution of petroleum products from Lagos to the northern part of the country till further notice.

PTD in a statement by its National Chairman, Salimon Oladiti, said that the action became necessary after Niger government stopped heavy trucks including tankers from using all the link roads in Minna effective midnight September 15, 2020.

Trailers, tankers and other articulated vehicles were stopped from passing through the state once the stoppage came into effect.

Governor Sani Bello personally supervised the closure of the road at Bida end in a brief ceremony on Tuesday.

He said the closure was to allow the construction company handling the rehabilitation work speed up the job.

But tanker drivers union has said its members from Thursday will not be lifting products from Lagos to the northern part of the country because the Niger State government has shut out heavy duty trucks including tankers from passing through the state.

"The only alternative road is not motorable. This is Bida- Agai- Lapai- Lambata road. This road is a death trap. When we got wind of the plan of the Niger State Government to shut the roads about weeks back, I spoke to the Minister of Works through one of his aides and he assured that the ministry would do palliative and remedial works on the road. Unfortunately, over two weeks after our discussion, nothing has been down on the roads.

"As leaders, we have to do the needful and protect the lives of our members from avoidable accident and attacks from hoodlums. So, starting from tomorrow September 17, 2020, our members will not be lifting products from Lagos to the Northern part of the country.

"Until the federal government makes the alternative road motorable, our members will not resume lifting of products to the northern part of the country," Oladiti said.