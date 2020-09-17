Nigerians Disagree With Buhari Over 'Most Prosperous Black Nation' Comment

Nigerians on Wednesday disagreed with president Mohammed Buhari on social media over his comment that the country is the most prosperous black nation in the world and Africa's largest economy.

The president had on Wednesday while unveiling the 60th Independence Anniversary celebration logo said the neatly encrusted Diamond on the Nigerian Map symbolizes our age of treasure, the worth of the Nigerian people with our sparkle to the admiration of the world.

He further said "In the same vein, the pear green and dark green colours should respectively remind us of our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as the abundant wealth inherent in our human capital and the richness of our land.

"All these properties make us unarguably the most prosperous black nation in the world and Africa's largest economy."

The president's comment has, however, attracted backlash as some Nigerians on Twitter did not find it appealing thereby disagreeing with what the president said.

Here are some comments gathered on Twitter by Vanguard:

@EjioforOnyishi wrote "Nigeria has entered one chance, he does not even know his administration has brought Nigeria to the worse in every ramification in almost every black nation in the world"

@AtikuZo "Nigeria was the most prosperous black nation until Buhari happened to Nigeria"

@titilayo_maryam "Yeah... Until you came on board and made us poverty- capital of the entire world..Loudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying face"

@ReidAkiim "Oh fada why? Individual prosperity or national prosperity, which one?"

@walesale "Ironic, some people barely feed in Nigeria"

@FelixRonnie1 "Yes sir, but just by number and population"

You can read more comments from Nigerians on Vanguard's Tweet below

We're the most prosperous black nation in the world - Buhari boasts https://t.co/2qW4BM1l8P

-- Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) September 16, 2020

Vanguard News Nigeria