Nigerians Disagree With Buhari Over 'Most Prosperous Black Nation' Comment

This Day
Conflict, poverty is a curse.
16 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David Royal

Nigerians on Wednesday disagreed with president Mohammed Buhari on social media over his comment that the country is the most prosperous black nation in the world and Africa's largest economy.

The president had on Wednesday while unveiling the 60th Independence Anniversary celebration logo said the neatly encrusted Diamond on the Nigerian Map symbolizes our age of treasure, the worth of the Nigerian people with our sparkle to the admiration of the world.

He further said "In the same vein, the pear green and dark green colours should respectively remind us of our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as the abundant wealth inherent in our human capital and the richness of our land.

"All these properties make us unarguably the most prosperous black nation in the world and Africa's largest economy."

The president's comment has, however, attracted backlash as some Nigerians on Twitter did not find it appealing thereby disagreeing with what the president said.

Here are some comments gathered on Twitter by Vanguard:

@EjioforOnyishi wrote "Nigeria has entered one chance, he does not even know his administration has brought Nigeria to the worse in every ramification in almost every black nation in the world"

@AtikuZo "Nigeria was the most prosperous black nation until Buhari happened to Nigeria"

@titilayo_maryam "Yeah... Until you came on board and made us poverty- capital of the entire world..Loudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying face"

@ReidAkiim "Oh fada why? Individual prosperity or national prosperity, which one?"

@walesale "Ironic, some people barely feed in Nigeria"

@FelixRonnie1 "Yes sir, but just by number and population"

You can read more comments from Nigerians on Vanguard's Tweet below

We're the most prosperous black nation in the world - Buhari boasts https://t.co/2qW4BM1l8P

-- Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) September 16, 2020

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.