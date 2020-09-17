Kenya: Betway Concludes First Sports Development Webinar

16 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Betway Kenya concluded the first session of its Sport Development Webinar on Tuesday, having featured key speakers such as Chris Barnes, a Sport Scientist at UEFA, Ashley Kotzin, CEO of Forwardzone, Supersport United Academy goalkeeping coach Nico Labohm as well as Grant Johnson, the Technical Director and assistant coach at the South African club.

The conclusion of the webinar saw the Sports Development pioneer guest team, Dago Stormers, receive training equipment including soccer balls, agility ladders, mannequins, slalom balls, coaching boards and more, courtesy of Betway.

"We thoroughly enjoyed the training webinar and look forward to implementing the knowledge and skills we have acquired in our games. The training equipment will also go a long way in assisting as we didn't have it before and were struggling in our training sessions," said Dago Stormers' coach, Biko Babu.

The webinar took place in two sessions highlighting sports science and a mentorship opportunity for the participating team.

"We are happy that the first session of the Betway Sports Webinar was successful. Above all, we are glad that the Dago Stormers team was able to benefit from the expertise that the speakers presented. We hope that this will positively impact their games in the future, and that they can rise and play in the national league," said Karen Njerenga Betway Public Relations Executive.

Betway is set to announce the commencement of the second session of the Sports Development Webinar, and the associated guest speakers, in the coming weeks.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
President Ramaphosa Eases South African Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.