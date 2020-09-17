Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 126 to 56,604

17 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 126 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 56,604 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

It has also recorded three COVID-19 related deaths within the last 24 hours, raising the tally from 1,088 to 1,091 in a single day.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded 37 new cases; Lagos, 27; Plateau, 16; Kaduna, nine; Abia, seven; Gombe and Ondo six each; Imo, five; Delta, Ekiti, Kwara and Oyo, two each; while Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Ogun, and Yobe recorded one case each.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 56,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 47,872 patients have been discharged, while 1,091 have died."

