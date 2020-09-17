South Africa: Breaking - Nedlac Economic Recovery Plan Pivots On Public Jobs, Broadband and Big Competition for Eskom

analysis

The country's economic recovery action plan focuses on mass public jobs scheme, a broadband spectrum auction by March 2021 and big competition for Eskom. Government, business and labour haven't come up with a single social contract but have kept to their own plans and instead agreed on priorities at Nedlac.

Facing a sovereign debt trap and the possibility of a real unemployment rate of 50%, the government and its partners in business, civil society and labour have agreed on an "action plan" to rescue the economy.

Billed as an "employment-centred growth" plan, the parties have negotiated a concrete set of measures (some new, some old) and many with conclusion dates set only months away. The trade-off for more employment (by the private and public sectors) is that the parties agree to "review employment and empowerment-related policy and legislation".

The plan will be overseen by a presidential working committee chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Leaders from business, labour and civil society - five-a-side - will meet monthly to make sure it is not reduced to another talk shop.

A draft of the plan, seen by Daily Maverick, says broadband spectrum will be auctioned by March 2021; the release for...