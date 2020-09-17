South Africa: SA Tourism Industry Ready to Welcome Back International Travellers

16 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

The airline and tourism industry says it is ready to safely welcome international travellers to South Africa. Heaven knows, the economy desperately needs them.

After weeks of intensive lobbying, South Africa's travel and tourism industry is readying itself for the opening of the country's borders after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the nation will move from Level 2 to Level 1 of the lockdown, effective from October 1.

Ramaphosa, with the backing of the National Command Council, felt comfortable easing the lockdown restrictions, given that South Africa's Covid-19 cases are declining sharply, as is the number of deaths. This was contrary to the expectations of the government and its medical advisers, who worried that the country's move to Level 2 in August could precipitate a surge in new infections.

Ramaphosa has also given the green light for the reopening of the country's borders and the resumption of international flights.

Importantly for the industry, the travellers coming into the country will not have to be quarantined for 14 days, as is the case in much of Africa and the Middle East, where 35 countries have government-imposed quarantine measures in place.

"Mandatory quarantine measures stop people from travelling. We understand that governments'...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

