South Africa: Solidarity Fund Could Continue Work Beyond Lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19 (file photo).
17 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

As South Africa prepares to move to Level 1 of lockdown, some of the Solidarity Fund's major donors have indicated their desire for the fund to continue operating. This was revealed at a media briefing on Wednesday at which more information was given about the R2.4bn allocated to be spent thus far.

South Africa's most generously endowed local philanthropic fund could continue its work for the foreseeable future.

Rothschild managing director Paul Bondi, the Solidarity Fund's head of fundraising, told journalists at a virtual briefing on Wednesday that the desire for the fund's continuing operations had been expressed by some of its major donors.

"There's been a series of engagements with our big donors and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive," Bondi said.

"A number of them suggested they would very much want the fund to continue in its current form and they would support it in whatever way."

Bondi said that with this in mind it was possible that the Solidarity Fund would "go back and do another fundraising effort".

The Solidarity Fund, the establishment of which was announced in March by President Cyril Ramaphosa, has raised R3.08-billion to support its efforts towards mitigating the effects of the Covid-19...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

