South Africa: Ramaphosa - Limited Lockdown Restrictions Remain - Threat of Devastating Second Covid-19 Wave Looms

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19 (file photo).

analysis

South Africa's Covid-19 lockdown will move to Alert Level 1 on Monday 21 September, allowing most social and economic activity to resume. A few crucial restrictions, however, remain.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the country will enter a "new normal" under Level 1 of the Covid-19 lockdown, beginning on Monday 21 September, which will remove a large number of the social and economic restrictions implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"Even as restrictions have eased over the last month with our move to Alert Level 2, there has been a gradual, but steady, decline in new infections, hospitalisations and deaths," said Ramaphosa on Wednesday evening.

South Africa recorded 1,923 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours to Wednesday night, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 653,444, with 15,705 deaths and a recovery rate of 89.4%.

"We have succeeded in overcoming the worst phase of this epidemic while protecting the capacity of our health system," said the president.

Under Level 1:

some of the country's border posts will reopen for international travel;

public events and gatherings can be held with restricted attendance;

liquor stores can open from Monday to Friday; and

the curfew has been...