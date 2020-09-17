South Africa: Ramaphosa - Limited Lockdown Restrictions Remain - Threat of Devastating Second Covid-19 Wave Looms

GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19 (file photo).
16 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

South Africa's Covid-19 lockdown will move to Alert Level 1 on Monday 21 September, allowing most social and economic activity to resume. A few crucial restrictions, however, remain.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the country will enter a "new normal" under Level 1 of the Covid-19 lockdown, beginning on Monday 21 September, which will remove a large number of the social and economic restrictions implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"Even as restrictions have eased over the last month with our move to Alert Level 2, there has been a gradual, but steady, decline in new infections, hospitalisations and deaths," said Ramaphosa on Wednesday evening.

South Africa recorded 1,923 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours to Wednesday night, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 653,444, with 15,705 deaths and a recovery rate of 89.4%.

"We have succeeded in overcoming the worst phase of this epidemic while protecting the capacity of our health system," said the president.

Under Level 1:

some of the country's border posts will reopen for international travel;

public events and gatherings can be held with restricted attendance;

liquor stores can open from Monday to Friday; and

the curfew has been...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown
President Thanks Media as South African Covid-19 Death Rate Drops
Minister Urges Caution as Covid-19 Surge Slows in South Africa
Covid-19 a Long-Term Danger for South Africa?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
President Ramaphosa Eases South African Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.