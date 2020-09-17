Kenya: MP Oscar Sudi Detained for Seven More Days

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi will have to spend one more week behind bars after a court in Nakuru allowed police to continue detaining him.

Nakuru Chief Magistrate Josephat Kalo on Wednesday directed that Mr Sudi be held at Nakuru Central Police Station to allow police conclude investigation.

Mr Sudi surrendered to police in Langas, Uasin Gishu on Sunday and was flown to Nakuru where he was arraigned Monday.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the police made an application in court seeking to hold him for 14 days to conclude investigation against the MP.

In their application, the State indicated that it was investigating at least five offences against the MP.

The offences are: hate speech, offensive conduct, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

On Wednesday, the court heard that police need to have witnesses record statements and do a forensic investigation on the ownership of the firearm as well as a motor vehicle found at Me Sudis compound.

The prosecution said the MP is a flight risk and is likely to interfere with witnesses. These claims were opposed by Mr Sudi’s lawyers who include Uasin Gishu County Woman Representative Gladys Shollei and Kipkoech Ng’etich.

The court agreed with the defence team that the MP is a public officer and not a flight risk.

“The court notes that the public interest in this matter overrides the rights of the accused person to freedom on bond. It is therefore an order of the court that the MP be detained for seven days for police to conclude their investigations,” said Mr Kalo The magistrate further extended orders allowing Mr Sudi to access medical services at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital during the detention period.

However, Ms Shollei expressed her dissatisfaction with the ruling and said she will be moving to the High Court to appeal.

Earlier Wednesday, a commotion ensued at the police station where Mr Sudi was being held when a group of leaders allied to the Tanga Tanga movement were blocked from entering the station.

The leaders included Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika, MPs Kimani Ngunjiri, Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), William Cheptumo (Baringo North), Charles Kamuren (Baringo south) and Caleb Kositany (Soi).

It took the intervention of senior police bosses for the leaders, who had come to show solidarity with Mr Sudi, to gain access into the station.

The case will be mentioned on September 23.