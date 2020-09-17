Kenya: FKF Electoral Board Releases Guidelines for County Polls

Football Kenya Federation's (FKF) Electoral Board has spelt out guidelines geared towards regulating human traffic at polling stations during the repeat county polls on Saturday.

The board's chairperson, Kentice Tikolo, spoke on Wednesday to Nation Sport, a day after the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) declined to grant orders stopping the exercise.

She explained that the new measures are necessary in view of the current health situation in the country, especially with regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The board is keen to protect its staff. We had an online meeting with the contestants and explained to them that the polling stations will not be open from 9am to 5pm as was the case in the last exercise which was cancelled," Tikolo explained.

"We will determine the timings, depending on the number of voters," she added.

Following Monday's ruling by the SDT, 21 out of 47 counties will go to the polls for the third time after the results of the same processes held last November and in March were nullified by the tribunal's chairman John Ohaga.

Candidates in the remaining 26 counties are unopposed. Delegates in each of the 21 counties will vote to choose the county chairperson, vice chairperson, secretary, treasurer, women's representative and youth representative.

In some of the key contests, George Onyango alias 'TM' will yet again battle it out with renowned lawyer Amos Otieno for the Nairobi East branch chairmanship while Caleb Malweyi will face Charles Njoroge in Nairobi West.

Ohaga has however suggested that he will not hesitate to nullify the exercise if it is not conducted as per the law. The body's national polls are primed for October 17.

Tikolo is the board's chairperson, with Patrick Onyango, Ali Hassan Kauleni and Alfred Ndinya serving as members.