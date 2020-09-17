Kenya: Harambee Starlets Goalkeeper Switches Clubs in Cyprus

Kenyan international goalkeeper Annedy Kundu has switched clubs in Cyprus.

Kundu on Tuesday joined Division One side AEL Champions in Cyprus on a two-year deal.

Early in January this year, Kundu together with her counterpart defender Ruth Ingotsi, had joined another Cypriot Division One side Lakatamia FC on three-year deals.

AEL Champions moved to the top of the 2020/21 Division One standings after the first round of matches in the nine team league.

Kundu had played 12 matches and conceded 16 goals in her short stint with Lakatamia FC before the 2019/20 season was halted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

"I'm happy as always and thankful for another great opportunity to gain the much needed European football experience. It is obviously a new challenge but I remain committed to work hard and represent the team and Kenya in good light as well," she said.

According to her agency Soccer Expo, Kundu's move is a springboard to greater heights and a critical step for the 23-year-old rising star.

According to a source in the agency, this will be one of the best deals of her career and they maintain that it is a level up for her to be part of a team that will hopefully rise to play in the Union of European Football Associations (Uefa) Women's Champions League in future.

From 2014, the women's Division One in Cyprus is the only women's league in the country meaning there is no relegation or promotion of teams at the end of the season.

The duo plus midfielder Cynthia Shilwatso - currently on a three year deal with EDF Logrono in Spain - and Lily Awuor at Germany's Borussia Pankow, are some of the players who have made moves to clubs outside the country in the last few months.

With most clubs in Kenya struggling financially, the deals outside the country provide the girls with better living conditions.

Ingotsi might also be moving to a different club but the transfer details are not yet official.

Kundu and Ingotsi were part of the Harambee Starlets squad that clinched the Council of East and Central Africa (Cecafa) Women's Senior Challenge Cup title last year. Starlets outclassed two-time champions Tanzania 2-0.

Kundu did not concede a goal throughout the tournament and walked away with the golden glove award.