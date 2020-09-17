Rwanda: Kiyovu Release Seven Players

Sports Club Kiyovu have released seven players who are deemed surplus to requirements, the club has announced.

After making big name signings in the ongoing transfer window, Mumena-based signed big names ahead of the new season which has been postponed until further notice but today have released five of their players.

The released players include the goalkeeping duo of Emmanuel Bwanakweli and Patrick Ishimwe who fell out of favour following the arrival of Rwanda international Yves Kimenyi. The latter was signed from rivals Rayon Sports.

Six-time champions SC Kiyovu, who finished in fifth position last season, have also signed Nigerian striker Samson Babua from Sunrise and Burundi-born forward Abeddy Bigirimana, left-back Eric Irambona from Rayon as well as Omar Ngandu from AS Kigali.

The club also has Rwanda football legend Olivier Karekezi as their new head coach.

Kiyovu have not been crowned Rwandan champions in the last 27 years - an unendurable wait for the once-dominant side that clinched four championships between 1983 and 1993.

Released players:

Emmanuel Bwanakweli, Patrick Ishimwe, Moustapha Nsengiyumva, Kevin Okenge Lulu, Fiston Munezero, Isiaka Nahimana and Arafat Sibamana.