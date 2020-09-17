Rwanda Records 22 More Covid-19 Recoveries

16 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda on Wednesday, September 16, registered 22 new recoveries of Covid-19 and 10 new cases.

The results raised the tally of recovered cases to 2,789 against 1,823 active cases of the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the new cases, five were detected in Kigali's high risk groups, while others were detected in Burera, Bugesera, Gatsibo, Gicumbi and Nyamagabe districts with one case each.

The latest results were obtained from 1,603 sample tests taken in the last 24 hours.

Since outbreak of the pandemic in the country in mid-March, Rwanda conducted 468,121 tests of the Virus.

The death toll currently stands at 22 people.

Since Monday this week, Rwanda has been reporting more Covid-19 recoveries than confirmed cases of the virus.

However, the country's number of daily cases has dropped.

Explaining the cause of the decrease, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, the Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), this week told The New Times that it has to do with few contacts of Covid-19 confirmed cases.

He also highlighted that the number of daily tests is about to increase again, as a result of new clusters being assessed and will be tested next week.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
President Ramaphosa Eases South African Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.