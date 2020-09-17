Rwanda Records 22 More Covid-19 Recoveries

Rwanda on Wednesday, September 16, registered 22 new recoveries of Covid-19 and 10 new cases.

The results raised the tally of recovered cases to 2,789 against 1,823 active cases of the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the new cases, five were detected in Kigali's high risk groups, while others were detected in Burera, Bugesera, Gatsibo, Gicumbi and Nyamagabe districts with one case each.

The latest results were obtained from 1,603 sample tests taken in the last 24 hours.

Since outbreak of the pandemic in the country in mid-March, Rwanda conducted 468,121 tests of the Virus.

The death toll currently stands at 22 people.

Since Monday this week, Rwanda has been reporting more Covid-19 recoveries than confirmed cases of the virus.

However, the country's number of daily cases has dropped.

Explaining the cause of the decrease, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, the Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), this week told The New Times that it has to do with few contacts of Covid-19 confirmed cases.

He also highlighted that the number of daily tests is about to increase again, as a result of new clusters being assessed and will be tested next week.