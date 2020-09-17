Tanzania: Shipping Company Gets Sh209 Million to Train Experts

16 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Peter Saramba and Saada Amir

Mwanza — The Maritime Services Company (MSCL) has received more than Sh209 million from the Central Corridor Transport Agency (CCTTFA) for capacity building and professional training for its executives and staff.

The agreement, which will be implemented for a period of three years, was signed in Mwanza today September 16, by MSCL Chief Executive Officer Eric Hamissi and CCTTFA executive secretary Dieudonne Dukundane.

The CCTTFA is made up of Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda.

Speaking shortly before the signing of the agreement, Dukundane said the strategy aims at increasing the capacity, creativity and professionalism of executives and ultimately enable commercial competition between the central corridor and other passages of the Middle East and Central region.

"We need three things to be able to compete in the transportation sector; The first is the political will that exists, modern transport equipment and tools as well as skilled and professional staff, "said Dukundane.

He added; "We are already losing business opportunities by lacking professionally skilled workers; CCTTFA will work with MSCL and other stakeholders to educate young people locally and abroad to enable them to gain knowledge, skills and experience in marinetransport industry at the international level, "he said.

MSCL chief executive officer Eric Hamissi on the other hand said the agreement would enable the company to increase the number of experts in the water transport industry.

"Starting this year we will be sending our staff for training at the Dar es Salaam Maritime College (DMI), the National Institute of Transport (NIT) and the National Institute of Production, NIP," said Hamissi.

Director of Safety and Environment from the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications in charge of the transport sector, Stella Katondo said the decision to develop practitioners is aimed at enabling the nation to become a safe, sustainable and environmentally friendly water transport sector.

The chairman of the MSCL Board of Directors, Prof Zacharia Mganilwa said despite continuing to invest in the procurement and design of water transport vessels, the government will also provide capacity building and professional training to industry employees.

