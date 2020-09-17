Tanzania: Dar Food Vendor Arraigned Over Money Laundering

16 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam — A Dar food vendor, Tatu Nassoro and three others were on September 16, charged with three counts of economic crimes at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court.

The quartet is also linked with money laundering of Sh62 million and being found in possession eight vehicles, which were all alleged to be proceeds of drug trafficking.

Ms Nassoro, a resident of Temeke Sandali, Veterinary Street, a food vender, was arrested early this month after she was allegedly found in possession of 51 kilogrammes and 67 pellets of heroin.

"She looked simple - and there was no way one could think that she was involved in the drug racket. All you could see was that she was selling food outside her house. Little could anybody know that she was actually doing something else," the Anti-Drugs Unit (ADU) said in Dar es Salaam after Ms Nassoro's arrest.

The four were remanded because the offenses that they face do not qualify for bail.

