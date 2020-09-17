Tanzania: Road Accidents Drop By 30 Per Cent in Isles

16 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Masato Masato

ROAD accidents and carnage dropped by over 30 per cent in Zanzibar last month as compared to the corresponding period last year, thanks to intensified operations against reckless drivers by the traffic police.

Presenting the road accident and offence report, Office of the Chief Government Statistician's (OCGS) Officer Asha Mussa Mahfoudh said accidents dropped from 23 in August 2019 to 16 last month, with deaths declining to nine from 14 over the period.

She said there were 41 victims, nine of whom died and 32 sustained injuries, with Unguja South region's Central district topping the list with four accidents while North B, West A, West B, Wete and Chake Chake districts recorded two accidents each.

The law enforcers registered 2,121 traffic offences last month, with none of the offence committed by female driver.

The 635 offences related to disrespect of the traffic rules, overloading (388 cases), driving without licence, insurance or road licence (325 cases), driving without helmet (212 cases).

The four categories of the offences accounted for over 73 per cent of the total offences. The offences for the August 2020 have increased by about 29 per cent as compared to 1,645 faults in August 2019.

Compared to July 2020, the offences have however increased by about 35 per cent from 1,573 mistakes, the report shows.

The negligible rate of accidents that involve women reflects their attentiveness in the road, according to the officer: "Female drivers are three times more attentive while on the road than their male counterparts."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.