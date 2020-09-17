Tanzania Lifts Suspension for Kenyan Airlines

16 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

After Kenya decided to ease restrictions by removing Tanzania from the red list of the travelers designated for 14-day quarantine of covid-19 measures, the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) has lifted ban on Kenyan airlines operations in the country.

"In a view of that and on reciprocal basis, the United republic of Tanzania has lifted the suspension of Kenya operators namely, Kenya Airways, Fly 540 Limited, Safarilink Aviation and AirKenya Express limited," a press statement signed by Hamza Johari, TCAA Director General read in part.

The press went on to insist that the resumption and restoration of all Kenyan operators is with immediate effect and the Kenyan Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has been Informed accordingly.

The regulator however did not hesitate to remind that Tanzania will always strive to adhere to the fundamental principles of the Chicago International convention 1944 and Bilateral Air Services Agreement between two states.

