Tanzania: Make Sure Medical Machines Are Functioning-Govt

THE government has asked all Regional Medical Officers (RMOs) to make sure that all machines and other medical equipment distributed to various hospitals are properly functioning in a bid to reduce disturbances facing medical officers.

The call was made here by Deputy Permanent Secretary in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government in charge of Health, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, during her working tour of Kongwa District to inspect hospital infrastructure currently being implemented under the project dubbed (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

During her tour, Dr Gwajima realised that the washing machine at Mlali Health centre in the district had never operated since it was brought at the facility last year.

Therefore, Dr Gwajima issued seven days to Dodoma RMO to make sure that the machine was working.

"You requested the government to bring this machine, but unfortunately it is not working, therefore, if it does not work in the next seven days we will take it to another medical facility which is ready to use it," she insisted.

The deputy PS said that many medical officials ought to be complaining when there is lack of medical equipment but immediately after receiving them they fail to make sure that they are working.

However, Dr Gwajima asked the Council Health Management Team (CHMT) in Kongwa District to avoid negligence, adding that they should discharge their duties efficiently and professionally in their duty stations.

She equally directed the supervisory committees within the district to make thorough follow ups and inspections to see if officials within medical facilities are performing their duties.

The acting Medical Officer at Mlali Health Centre, Dr Alanus Bagambabyaki said that human beings learn through mistakes, insisting that they would not commit such mistakes again.

On behalf of my colleagues, I want to assure you that we will work on all your directives as well as improve efficiency, said Dr Bagambabyaki.