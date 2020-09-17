Sudan/Zimbabwe: De Jongh Unaware of Songani's Sudan Move

17 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM coach, Henrikus Pieter De Jongh, says he is unaware that his star forward, Silas Songani, is on the verge of completing a move to Sudan.

The Zimbabwe international forward, who returned home after a long stay in Europe, only played one match for the Zvishavane giants.

He is due to complete a medical to join Sudanese giants, Al Hilal.

But, De Jongh, said he was unaware of the deal.

"Songani's (Silas) deal is not yet concluded, in fact, I am not aware of it," the Dutchman said.

"But, what I can tell you is that Songani is in the top three of our best players.

"He is one player who can change the complexion of the game.

"I hope we retain him but if he is going then, well, we will need to once again look at the market and see who we can bring aboard.

"Songani is the only player we have with European experience and we were banking on him to bring the much-needed balance to the team.

"If we are going to lose him then it's sad and it means we should start looking at the possible options.

"What we would need is a player who plays more or less like Songani."

Songani featured for the Zvishavane club in the Castle Challenge Cup final where he was the hero as his brace helped them beat Highlanders at Barbourfields in March.

"I tell you, Silas is almost irreplaceable," said the Dutchman. "He is a good player and is definitely a huge part of our CAF Champions league campaign.

"It will be a blow, a huge blow, if he goes but such is football.

"We can only work on what we can control.

"At the moment, we need to start training as a team and build a strong squad for the CAF Champions League."

The Dutchman also has to find the right replacement for midfielder, Last Jesi, who has moved to Sudan.

He joined Al Hilal, after playing only two CAF Champions League games, for the Zvishavane side.

With only two months, before the Champions League, De Jongh finds himself having to fast track his hunt for placements.

"What I can tell you, right now, is that we are looking for a player to replace Jesi (Last).

De Jongh said the hunt for Jesi's replacement is almost complete but the identity of the player coming in will be revealed when the deal is complete.

"Yes, there are possible players coming in and we have almost finalised on the potential replacement for Jesi but, look, we will only talk about the identity of the player once its official.

"Nothing has been finalised yet but we are definitely on the way."

FC Platinum will get their 2020-2021 CAF Champions league underway in November.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.