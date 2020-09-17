Somalia: Somali Army Kills 7 Militants in Southern Somalia

At least seven al-Shabab fighters were killed in fierce fighting with Somali National Army (SNA) in the southern town of Awdhigle in Lower Shabelle, a military commander said on Wednesday.

SNA commander for section 66 Ahmed Maslah said the army clashed with the militants, injuring several of them during the gun battle.

"We have killed seven al-Shabab militants in the fighting. We also removed landmines which the militants placed along Awdhigle road," Maslah said.

The commander added the forces later pursued other militants who ran towards the forest.

The government forces have intensified security operations in the recent past against al-Shabab extremists in the southern regions.