Namibia: Okahao Vendor Defies Police Officers

The police have urged members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement officers instead of defying orders.

This comes after a recent video clip showing a vendor refusing to enter a police vehicle at the instruction of two police officers circulated on social media.

Namibian Police spokesperson, deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said the incident took place on Wednesday at Okahao in Omusati region.

It is alleged that two women were found by the police on the street selling a variety of cellphones without proof of purchase.

"According to the women, they bought the phones in Oshikango, but failed to provide proof. Hence, the police requested them to accompany them to the police station to be interviewed further, but one (of them) was not cooperating," she said.

Shikwambi said when a crowd started gathering, several onlookers were instigating the woman to be uncooperative.

"As we know, the trend of cellphone grabbing and theft is rampant and anyone seen with or trading a variety of cellphones in the street without proof of purchase or a certificate to deal in second-hand goods

definitely raises suspicions and hence, the police can question (them)," she said.

The deputy commissioner said what should have happened was cooperation instead of instigation, name-calling and resistance.

The woman has not been arrested.