Sudan: SUNA General Manager Receives Ambassador of Italy

16 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The General Manager of Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Mohamed Abdul-Hamid, Wednesday received at SUNA headquarters His Excellency the Ambassador of Italy to Sudan, Gianluigi Vassallo, and discussed aspects of the cooperation and partnership between SUNA and the Italian News Agency (ANSA) in the field of news exchange.

The meeting underscored the importance of cooperation and the exchange of news and touched on the challenges facing the media in general and the news agencies, especially in light of the people's resort to the social media.

The two sides also affirmed the importance of the roles that agencies play in both countries as a highly reliable source in the field of news.

The meeting further touched on the challenges facing SUNA in its pursuit to promote its services and to meet the needs of the public in general and the youth in particular.

The two parties agreed on the importance of openness and reflection of all activities carried out by the various Italian circles, organizations and voluntary and humanitarian associations in the country based on old relationship between Sudan and Italy and their cooperation in various fields.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

