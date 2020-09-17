Sudan: Attorney General - Investigation On a Number of Cases Completed and Referred to Courts

Khartoum — Attorney General, Taj Al-Sir Al-Heber has confirmed that the Public Prosecution has completed the investigation on a number of cases and files and transferred them to the courts and tracks the defendants who fled abroad.

Al-Heber said in press briefing he gave, Wednesday, at the Public Prosecution Headquarters, "We are doing a big job, we are investigating into thirty years of violations and financial corruption and the untold files, besides, the tribal clashes and the daily interrogations in all parts of the country"

He revealed that there are many files before justice including Obeid incidents case, 1989 Coup, a number of corruption cases and the martyrs' issues, attributing the delay of the martyr's issues, at the sit-in square, to the presence of different forces including the People and student's Security, in addition to the demobilization of the Operation Unit of the National Security Service.

The Public Prosecutor confirmed that the investigations are progressing well and with a high degree of responsibility, revealing that they will soon be presented to the courts, including the cases of Mahjoub Al-Taj, Burri and Atbara.