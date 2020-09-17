Sudan: Attorney General - Investigation On a Number of Cases Completed and Referred to Courts

16 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Attorney General, Taj Al-Sir Al-Heber has confirmed that the Public Prosecution has completed the investigation on a number of cases and files and transferred them to the courts and tracks the defendants who fled abroad.

Al-Heber said in press briefing he gave, Wednesday, at the Public Prosecution Headquarters, "We are doing a big job, we are investigating into thirty years of violations and financial corruption and the untold files, besides, the tribal clashes and the daily interrogations in all parts of the country"

He revealed that there are many files before justice including Obeid incidents case, 1989 Coup, a number of corruption cases and the martyrs' issues, attributing the delay of the martyr's issues, at the sit-in square, to the presence of different forces including the People and student's Security, in addition to the demobilization of the Operation Unit of the National Security Service.

The Public Prosecutor confirmed that the investigations are progressing well and with a high degree of responsibility, revealing that they will soon be presented to the courts, including the cases of Mahjoub Al-Taj, Burri and Atbara.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.