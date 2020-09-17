Sudan: Daglo and Galwak Review Arrangements for Peace Celebrations

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, the Head of the Government delegation to the Peace Negotiations between the Government and the Revolutionary Front, Lt-General, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, on Wednesday, met the Chairman of the Southern Mediation, Avisor, Tut Galwak.

Galwak said the meeting discussed the ongoing preparations for the celebrations of the final signing of peace Agreement, referring to the adherence of the mediation to Juba Declaration concerning the negotiation with Al-Hilo Movement to reach a common ground to return to the negotiation table.