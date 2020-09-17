Gambia: When Is the IEC Going to Hold By Election in Niamina West?

16 September 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

On the 18th March 2020 the IEC Chairman issued notice to postpone the Nimina West Constituency By -Election which was scheduled for Thursday 16th April 2020.

It attributed the cause of the postponement to the COVID 19 Pandemic.

He promised that the IEC will inform the general public when a new date for the By-Election is scheduled.

Section 84 Subsection 2 of the Election Act states "

(2) Except where a vacancy occurs within nine months of the anticipated dissolution of the National Assembly or Local Government Council, the Commission shall appoint an election day for by-election for a member to represent a constituency or Local Government Area not later than ninety days after the seat became vacant.

