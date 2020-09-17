Gambia: 23 Gambians Charged in Connection With Drug Offences

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency Gambia (DLEAG) officers have arrested and charged 23 Gambians in connection with drug offences in Kanifing Municipality area, a regional commissioner said.

The arrests were made in August 2020 by narcotics officers at Serrekunda station, as part of ongoing effort to ensure the country remains hostile to persons involved in illegal drugs trafficking and possession, he added.

A source at the Drug Law Enforcement Agency said: "They are in custody and will soon appear in court."

The source continued to say that during the operation, they were able to register 25 cases related to drug possession - two among them are hashish and another two were controlled drugs.

"We have arrested 25 people for possession and this includes 17 grams and 500miligrams of hashish and two controlled drugs were also registered," he said.

In the same vain, DLEAG spokesperson, Ousman Saidybah confirmed the development but also raised concerns over mobility problem, especially their officers in the KM.

Commenting some of their constraints and challenges, he said the issue of mobility is one of the biggest challenges affecting the agency in its operational activities. He added that the whole of the Kanifing Municipality command said they have only one functional pick up double cabin vehicle.

"The same applies to Banjul and some command areas are without an efficient vehicle to support their operation. Sometimes a specific command will have hot tip-off that require swift movement but t lack of adequate mobility makes it difficult for us to respond accordingly," he said.

He advised Gambians, especially young people to desist from drug possession and called for collaboration in the fight against drug trafficking and possession in the country.