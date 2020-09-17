Gambia: Will the National Assembly Become Media Unfriendly?

15 September 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Parliaments are seen all over the world to be close to the common people of the world. This is precisely because members of Parliament are elected to speak on behalf of the people and decide to promote their interest. The electorate wants to know what the Parliamentarians are saying and doing on their behalf.

With COVID-19, the electorate cannot fill the National Assembly to capacity. Hence the way to encourage them to follow the sittings is through the media.

Hence what is expected of a media friendly National Assembly is to prepare siting arrangements for National Assembly members, the staff, the journalists and invitees.

If this is not done then the National Assembly would leave a bad legacy when it comes to promotion of media freedom. It is hoped that the National Assembly of a new Gambia will never own up to such a legacy.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.