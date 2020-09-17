Gambia: Will the National Assembly Become Media Unfriendly?

Parliaments are seen all over the world to be close to the common people of the world. This is precisely because members of Parliament are elected to speak on behalf of the people and decide to promote their interest. The electorate wants to know what the Parliamentarians are saying and doing on their behalf.

With COVID-19, the electorate cannot fill the National Assembly to capacity. Hence the way to encourage them to follow the sittings is through the media.

Hence what is expected of a media friendly National Assembly is to prepare siting arrangements for National Assembly members, the staff, the journalists and invitees.

If this is not done then the National Assembly would leave a bad legacy when it comes to promotion of media freedom. It is hoped that the National Assembly of a new Gambia will never own up to such a legacy.