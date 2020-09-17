Gambia: Court Grants Bail to 2 Access Bank Staff Accused of Stealing Over D16 Million

A trial magistrate in Essau Tuesday granted bail to two employees of Access Bank Gambia Limited accused of stealing over sixteen million dalasi.

Juldeh Jallow and Sarjo Corr were the Operation Manager and Head Teller of the bank's branch in Barra respectively.

Magistrate Ebou Sowe granted bail to Sarjo Corr on condition that he should produce a surety who must sign a bail bond of D12 Million and deposit title deeds of five landed properties in North Bank with the Court; while Juldeh Jallow was ordered to produce a surety who must sign a bail bond of D12 Million and deposit two title deeds of landed properties situated in the Greater Banjul Area with the Court.

Prosecutors alleged the duo stole over sixteen million dalasis (D16,902,786) in August 2020 in Barra Village, North Bank Region.

Commissioner Sanneh and Inspector Sarr represented the Inspector General of Police while Lawyer Kijera represented Momodou Juldeh Jallow. The second accused person was without a lawyer.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, stealing by clerk and destroying evidence. The two denied culpability as both pleaded not guilty to the counts leveled against them.

The case was adjourned to 30th September 2020 for hearing.