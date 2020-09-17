Gambia: Support in the Fight Against Covid-19 Continues As PLO/Lumumba Foundation Donates Facemasks to Serrekunda Police, Market

16 September 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Ndey Sowe

PLO/Lumumba Foundation Gambia Chapter, on Friday 11th September 2020, donated over 200 facemasks to vendors at the Serrekunda market and officers of Serrekunda Police Station.

The foundation said they want to meet some of the needy group most especially the Police and market vendors who are most vulnerable as far as the Covid-19 pandemic is concerned.

According to members of the foundation, their aim is to give back to their own society by supporting them in their efforts of providing essential supplies and services in meeting the needs of the Gambian people, amid the Corona virus pandemic.

Ebrima H. Secka, Deputy Country Director of PLO/ Lumumba Foundation Gambia Chapter, said Pan Africanism is the spirit behind the running of the foundation; that as concerned Gambians, they deem it necessary to contribute their quota towards the development of the Gambia in particular, and the African continent at large.

Secka further said that the main objective of the foundation is to nurture young leaders, promote African culture and nurture peace.

Siman Lowe, the Information and Communications Technology Director of Young African Network for Global Goals (YANGG), said the foundation exists in 20 other countries in Africa.

"There is need for us to show humanity to everybody through the promotion of Pan Africanism and this is what we are doing," he remarked.

He called on Gambians to love their country by putting country first above all else and to come together as one to develop their nation, since Government cannot do it alone.

Other speakers include Modou A.B. Sillah, Deputy Superintendent of Police at the Serrekunda Police Station and Alieu Keita, Chief Inspector of Police of the same station. Both thanked the foundation for reaching out to them when they were in dire need of facemasks.

Both officers also called on Government to help them with hand sanitizers and thermometers for them to check the body temperature of visitors and inmates.

