Sudan: Attorney General Announces Finding Explosive Materials and Warns Citizens

16 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Attorney General, Tajal-Sir Al-Hibir, announced at a media briefing Wednesday the detection of explosive materials that pose a security threat to Sudan and neighboring countries.

Present at the media briefing were the General Director of the Police Forces, Deputy Commander and the Spokesman of the Rapid Support Forces.

He said that the explosive materials, after being analyzed by forensic evidence, compared to their quantity, could blow up the capital.

He called on the citizens to deal with awareness and to report all suspicious matters.

The Attorney General added that investigations are continuing with the accused persons to reveal the facts

