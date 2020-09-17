Sudan: Higher Health Emergency Committee Announces Lifting of Curfew Necessitated By Covid-19

Khartoum — The higher health emergency committee announced in a statement it issued following its 80th meeting Wednesday the lifting the curfew imposed due to the conditions of covid-19 pandemic.

The committee also announced maintain of the state of health emergency and warned on the importance of observing the necessary health measures and adherence to the directives issued by the Ministry of Health to limit the transmission and spread of the epidemic among citizens, especially under the increased possibility of more epidemics.

The committee's statement pointed to the importance of coordinating efforts with the floods disaster prevention committee and support to it to reduce the damage for the citizens, alerting citizens that the pandemic threat has not yet cleared up, therefore, it calls on them to abide by the health directives and the general guidelines that protect themselves from the risk of infection.

It is noteworthy that the higher committee reviewed in its meeting the general situation in the country on the background of the floods and the resulting disasters and losses on various levels and the expected consequences.