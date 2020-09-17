Sudan: Spokesman of Rapid Support Warns of Transfer of Explosives to Neighboring Countries

16 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The spokesman of the Rapid Support Forces, Brig. Jamal Gumma, has warned at the press conference Wednesday of transfer of large quantities of the detected explosives to neighboring countries, adding, "We are afraid that we will be classified once again among the countries that sponsor terrorism."

He inquired about the way by which the explosives possessed by the Armed Forces went out, affirming that investigation is underway to disclose who these explosives came out with this quantity.

He reviewed the details seized explosives which are represented in 3594 detonation devices, 1000 detonation cords, four sacks of nitrate powder that were similar to the one through which Beirut Port was detonated, but the seized quantity was small.

He explained that there are cells for trafficking in such explosives that were monitored and followed up from August 19 to September 13, adding that the accused persons were arrested.

Brig. Gumma revealed that the initial interrogation of the accused persons explained that one capsule comes out from its sources at the price of 3000 pounds and is sold by 15000 pounds.

He added that many of those who were arrested have come from the capital and others outside Sudan.

