Sudan: Advance Delegation of Revolutionary Front to Arrive in Khartoum On Thursday

16 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A delegation of the Revolutionary Front, which has signed Juba peace agreement, would arrive in Khartoum on Thursday.

Head of the media committee of the movement's advance delegation, Ibrahim Musa Zariba, said in a statement to SUNA that the delegation of the Revolutionary Front will hold meetings during the visit with the parties in the transitional government represented in the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers and will visit the states to inform the Sudanese people and stakeholders about the peace agreement.

He said that the delegation will hold a press conference at the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) following its arrival, explaining that the delegation includes 36 members and heads of committee, with a considerable representation of women.

