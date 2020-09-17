Sudan: Brig. Ala-Eddin Warns of Explosives Threat to State Security

16 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The explosives expert of the Criminal Evidence, Brig. (police) Ala-Eddin Mohamed Abdul-Jalil, announced at the media briefing held Wednesday by the Attorney General at the Public Prosecution headquarters that the detected explosives pose a threat to the security of the country and that the regular forces are aware, indicating that these explosives will be destroyed.

He said that T.N.T. explosives are of military use, inquiring who these explosives have reached the citizen for the purpose of trade.

The media briefing was attended by the Attorney General, Tajal-Sir Al-Hibir, the General Director of the Police Forces, Lt. Gen. Izz-Eddin Ali Al-Sheikh, and the Director of Intelligence and the spokesman of the Rapid Support Forces.

